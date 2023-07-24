Bank of America Boosts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $6.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.03.

STEM stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.97. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 29.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

