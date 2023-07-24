Bank of America Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.