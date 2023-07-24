Barrington Research Lowers Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Market Perform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has $45.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.08.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

HCCI stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.