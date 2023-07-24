Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. 1,099,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,215. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

