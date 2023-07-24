Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of BEEM opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.54. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

