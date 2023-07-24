Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.29. 1,820,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

