Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230.35 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $230.35 million and $3.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.31 or 0.06361756 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,312,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,892,461 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

