Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $21.53

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $23.00. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 153,800 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMEA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $711.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of -1.35.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,096 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

