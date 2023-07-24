Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Cap of $565.31 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $565.31 billion and $15.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,082.24 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.51 or 0.00813250 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00121858 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019250 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,438,312 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

