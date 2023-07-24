Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $235.37 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $13.44 or 0.00046137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00103265 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00030113 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000186 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
