Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

