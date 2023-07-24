BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $29.20 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.20 million and $476,126.03 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002172 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,984,154 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

