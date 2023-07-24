BitShares Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $638,102.22 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,984,800 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

