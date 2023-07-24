Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,776 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of Blade Air Mobility worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 382,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 258,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,410 shares of company stock worth $1,274,018. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

BLDE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 85,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,745. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

