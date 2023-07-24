BMO Capital Markets Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to C$106.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$113.00 to C$106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.06.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

CCI stock opened at $107.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

