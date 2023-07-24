Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Booking stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,915.94. 47,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,691.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,571.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,998.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,774.60.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.