Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $109.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

