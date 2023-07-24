Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 18,851 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 516,009 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $49.40.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

