Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $42.21 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.