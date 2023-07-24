Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $202,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.