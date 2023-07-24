Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.