Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.