Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 12,794 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,289.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,541,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

