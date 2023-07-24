Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Breville Group Price Performance

Shares of Breville Group stock remained flat at C$13.05 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.76. Breville Group has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.77.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

