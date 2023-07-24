Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Breville Group Price Performance
Shares of Breville Group stock remained flat at C$13.05 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.76. Breville Group has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.77.
Breville Group Company Profile
