Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $73.39.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

