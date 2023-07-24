Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

