Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $10.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 2,505,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,511,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 518,560 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 902,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FULC opened at $3.85 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

