Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.