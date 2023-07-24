Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Candel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $240,000.00 5,104.60 -$416.57 million N/A N/A Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 278.08 -$18.79 million ($0.92) -1.36

Candel Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunityBio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.3% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.52%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 620.00%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -73,393.17% N/A -125.09% Candel Therapeutics N/A -53.55% -33.06%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

