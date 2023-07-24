Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$29.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$22.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.06. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$18.42 and a twelve month high of C$28.08.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.42) by C($0.78). Canfor had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.755626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

