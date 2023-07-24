CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

