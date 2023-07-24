Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $225.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

