Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.