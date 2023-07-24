Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $109.06 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

