Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $775,000 Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of OceanFirst Financial worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $95,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.