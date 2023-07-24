Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

