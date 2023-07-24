CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Trimmed by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. 557,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,653. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

