Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

