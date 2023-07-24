CCLA Investment Management Has $47.65 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $47,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.27. 260,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

