CCLA Investment Management Has $99.21 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CCLA Investment Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.11.

MA stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.95. 634,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $380.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

