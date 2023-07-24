Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

