Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.