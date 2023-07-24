Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FE opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

