Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 658,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 403,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.