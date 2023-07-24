Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $622,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $236.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

