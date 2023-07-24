Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $931,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

