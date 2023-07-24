Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $563.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

