Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 77 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 239,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 301.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

