Centrifuge Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $251,578.75 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

