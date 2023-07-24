Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 846,050 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $22,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Cerus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

